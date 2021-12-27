Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Is Isolating With Daughter After Being Exposed To COVID-19

Actor Amanda Seyfried shared that she had to spend her Christmas away from her son and husband Thomas Sadoski as she was isolating with her daughter after she was exposed to COVID-19. The actor took to her social media and shared a video of her four-year-old daughter Nina hugging her one-year-old son Thomas and wrote that it 'killed her to be away' from her family on Christmas.

Amanda Seyfried took to her Instagram and shared that she was isolating with her four-year-old daughter and had to spend Christmas away from her husband and son. The actor wrote, "It kills me that my girl and I are separated from her dad and brother this Christmas. It's a s**t time to be in isolation and it's happening everywhere," the actress added in her caption. "I'm trying my very, very best to find the beauty, adjust to the reality, and make incredible memories of our barn holiday, but it's f***ing hard. And that's okay too."

As per a report by Daily Mail, the actor had previously shared that she was exposed to the virus just three days before she was due to take her booster dose. Amanda via her Instagram story wrote, "I was exposed three days before I was eligible for my booster. I'm left wondering if the six-month rule between shots still holds the same weight. If I'd been able to get my booster sooner, maybe I would have dodged the virus. Maybe. Should that rule still apply?"

Amanda Seyfried on the work front

Amanda Seyfried was recently seen in the horror film Things Heard & Seen based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. The actor will next be seen American television drama series Dropout based on the podcast The Dropout by Rebecca Jarvis and ABC Audio. The series will tell the story of a former businesswoman of Elizabeth Holmes and the rise and fall of her company, Theranos. Earlier actor Kate McKinnon was cast for the role of Elizabeth Holmes but after she exited the project Seyfried was cast as Holmes.

