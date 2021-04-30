Amanda Seyfried’s Net Worth: Here Is What You Need To Know About The 'Mamma Mia' Star

Amanda Seyfried is regarded as one of the popular faces of Hollywood, with her acting career having spanned for nearly two decades. She is also known for her singing abilities and has established herself among the prominent artists in the business. While her fans are quite aware of the success that she has achieved on the work front, not much has been known about how well she has done on the financial front. Following is more information on Amanda Seyfried’s net worth, along with more interesting details about the actor.

Amanda Seyfried’s net worth and more

Amanda Seyfried has worked in several notable films over the last few years and has become one of the highly demanded film personalities at the moment. While the actor has chosen to remain silent about how much wealth she has accumulated over the years, it has been revealed that Amanda Seyfried’s net worth is approximately $12 million, as per a report by celebritynetworth.com. She used to appear in smaller roles during the early part of her career, but she has been consistently landing lead roles in the last few years, which have all strongly added to her net worth.

Amanda had first gained wide popularity with the popular 2008 movie Mamma Mia!, which was followed by its sequel after an entire decade, titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. While she may have gained wide success on the back of her film career, she was first put on map after starring in the TV show As the World Turns, which had a brief run on television. She also worked in other TV shows including Big Love, Veronica Mars among others.

Amanda Seyfried made her debut in films with the 2004 hit Mean Girls, which also stars another popular actor-singer Lindsay Lohan. Seyfried has also worked in a list of other popular films such as The Big Wedding, You Should Have Left, While We're Young, Red Riding Hood and many others. Her latest film Things Heard & Seen was recently released on April 29.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.