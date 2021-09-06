Amazon Slams Reports Of Nicole Kidman’s Early Exit From 'Expats' Series

Amazon Studios recently denied Hong Kong press reports that actor Nicole Kidman left the production of the drama series, Expats. Amazon mentioned that the actor simply wrapped up as per the schedule and did not leave early. The filming of the show will continue even in the face of controversy.

Amazon on Nicole Kidman

An Amazon spokesperson told Variety that Nicole Kidman always had other commitments, but did not leave the production of Expats. The spokesperson said that the actor wrapped up the schedule and the show will continue its shoot without her. Kidman’s representatives have not yet commented on the situation.

HK01, an online news publication based in Hong Kong reported that the actor had creative differences with Lulu Wang, the director of the upcoming show. The publication reported that Nicole Kidman will fly to Australia and the United Kingdom to film for Aquaman 2, before her possible return to Expats. Several publications reported the same, but Warner Bros has not confirmed if the actor will feature in Aquaman 2.

The upcoming Amazon series has been subject to several scandals in the past, including political appropriateness and the context in which the show will be shot. The series also faced backlash after Kidman was granted quarantine exemption to arrive in Hong Kong. A Hong Kong publication also reported that Wang and Kidman had an argument with each other while filming a scene in the street market.

Apart from starring in the show, Kidman is also an executive producer, through Blossom Films, her production company. Amazon has not yet confirmed specific details of her character. The film also faced criticism as it focuses on the lives of a minority bunch of Caucasian and rich foreigners. The series is being accused of being indifferent to Hong Kong’s political context.

Hong Kong has been in political turmoil for a while now. The anger of the public increased when Kidman was granted a quarantine exception to land in the country. The strict quarantine rules of the country have kept residents locked down in hotel rooms for three weeks. The incident made it to the headlines in multiple countries across the globe.

(Image Credits: AP)