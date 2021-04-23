Amber Heard And Her Legal Team Are Hoping To Wrap Up Johnny Depp’s Defamation Case

Johnny Depp recently lost his libel case against a newspaper that referred to him as a "wife-beater". Following this, his ex-wife Amber Heard’s legal team is hoping that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s defamation suit against Heard will conclude too. Read along to find out recent details about the case.

Amber Heard & her legal team are hoping to wrap up Johnny Depp’s defamation case

According to Deadline, after Johnny Depp lost his libel case against the UK based media outlet, The Sun, Amber Heard is hoping the defamation case against her by her former husband worth USD 50 million will also conclude. Amber’s legal team has put across a supplemental plea mentioning that the UK case verdict makes it evident that the defamation suit is invalid and should be dismissed.

The outlet has also revealed the contents of the supplemental plea and it claims, “Giving full effect to the UK Judgments necessitates a finding that statements in the op-ed published in the Washington Post are true – Mr Depp committed domestic violence against Ms Heard on many occasions, causing her to fear for her life. Therefore, as a matter of law, Depp cannot prevail on any of his claims, and Depp’s Complaint against Ms Heard should be dismissed in its entirety”.

Amber Heard has now requested a hearing of her plea filing on May 28, 2021, and if the trial goes up to the judge, then it will not commence before April 11, 2022. The former couple has been involved in a series of cases regarding multiple issues, one of which is the USD 50 million defamation suit that the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star filed against Amber Heard. This came after she published an op-ed in The Washington Post, confessing that she was a domestic violence survivor, however, she hadn’t named Depp. He filed the defamation case claiming that the op-ed had disturbed his career and image, as he was fired from the Pirates reboot.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp was all set to reprise his role as Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3 but he was fired from the franchise after he lost the UK libel case against the tabloid.

Promo Courtesy: Amber Heard's Instagram, Johnny Depp's Instagram