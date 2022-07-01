Amber Heard Being Investigated For 'perjury' After Losing Defamation Case To Johnny Depp

Amber Heard's legal troubles don't seem to be over yet as reports claim that she's 'still being investigated' in an ongoing case of perjury in Australia. According to ET, the Aquaman actor is being investigated for smuggling her dogs, Pistol and Boo to Australia back in 2015 as she joined Johnny Depp, who was busy filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

Heard brought her pets to Australia without 'declaring them', thereby negating the country's 'strict 10-day quarantine policy'. A spokesperson at the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment confirmed that the case was 'ongoing'.

Amber Heard being investigated for 'perjury' weeks after losing defamation trial

In a statement to ET, the spokesperson mentioned, "The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (Department) is investigating allegations of perjury by Ms Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia."

Heard and Johnny Depp were married in 2015 when the instance happened. Heard's dogs 'failed to go through customs' and her actions were in complete disregard for Australia's required 10-day quarantine. In July 2015, Heard was charged with two counts of illegally importing the animals, however, the case was closed after she pleaded guilty to 'falsifying travel documents'.

Johnny Depp also spoke about the incident in the following months on Jimmy Kimmel Live, stating that they thought all the paperwork for the dogs had been done. "We were under the impression we had all the paperwork done for the dogs," he said and added, "We were there with the dogs in front of everybody."

The celebrity duo also issued a video apology in 2016, where Heard said she was 'truly sorry' for not adhering to the rules about declaring their dogs. The spokesperson for the Australian department also told E! News last year that the authorities were looking into the case.

Heard's 'perjury' case comes shortly after she lost the defamation trial against Depp, with the jury awarding him $10.35 million in damages. The legal battle was centred around Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

(IMAGE: AP)