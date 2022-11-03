Last Updated:

Amber Heard Deletes Twitter Account After Ex Elon Musk Takes Over Microblogging Site

After losing her defamation battle against Johnny Depp, actor Amber Heard who is living a low key life in Spain has deleted her Twitter account.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Amber Heard

IMAGE: AP/Shutterstock


Ever since Aquaman star Amber Heard lost the gruelling defamation lawsuit, the actor has been going through a crisis. Following the consequences of the legal battle where the actor is liable to pay $10.35 million to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actor seems to have cut down her life on social media. 

The actor who has been living a low-key life in Spain ended up deleting her Twitter account owing to all the negativity. Heard along with her daughter Oonagh Paige has been living in a small town in Mallorca after the lawsuit ended. Koimoi cited a verified Twitter user that goes by the name That Umbrella Guy who brought to notice last night that Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter account.

Amber Heard deletes Twitter account

The recent move made by the 36-year-old star comes straight after billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a whopping USD 44 billion deal on October 27. Ever since the news about the actor's exit from the micro-blogging site went viral, fans have been flooding the social media site with their own theories. 

READ | Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial gets movie trailer months after verdict; WATCH

While some speculated that Herad removed her account following all the negativity she received post losing the defamation battle against her ex-husband Depp, some others claimed that Musk must have deleted her account.

For those unaware,  Amber Heard made the headlines in 2016 when she started dating Elon Musk. 

At the time, Heard and Musk kept their romance low-key after being spotted spending time together. After going public with their relationship in 2017, the pair briefly parted ways before giving things another shot. 

READ | ‘Hot Take’: Actor playing Amber Heard reveals she didn’t watch trial before being cast

One of the Twitter users commented, "Apparently #AmberHeard can't afford the check mark anymore. Probably why she left." Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "You lying Elon, #AmberHeard pay what she lost!" A third user chimed in and wrote, "Mr. Musk taking over Twitter has one benefit.... the queen of delusion and toxicity #AmberHeard is leaving #Twitter." 
Meanwhile, previously, post losing the lawsuit, Heard filed an appellate brief with the court and has listed 16 grounds for appeal following the Johnny Depp case. As per Vanity Fair, the new court filing mentions the lack of “clear and convincing evidence” for actual malice as the grounds for appeal.

READ | Johnny Depp performs at DC Concert with his Amber Heard trial lawyers in audience

IMAGE: AP/Shutterstock

READ | Amber Heard files appellate brief, lists 16 grounds for appeal in Johnny Depp case
First Published:
COMMENT