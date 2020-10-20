Amber Heard Hikes In California Post Court Orders Johnny To Attend Deposition In 50MN Suit

Hollywood actor Amber Heard was recently seen enjoying the autumn canyons in Los Angeles, as she embarked on a hike with her dogs. The actor was seen donning a white shirt, which was tied at the waist with a pair of black leather pants. Accessorising her look, Amber Heard also donned a red hairband and a pair of maroon gloves. Take a look at a few pictures of Amber Heard, which were shared by fans.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman's Swan Song 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Trailer Debuts On Netflix; Watch

Amber Heard enjoys a sunny California

Reportedly, the actor is currently in southern California. This comes after the actor’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp was ordered by the Virginia court to attend a deposition in Virginia next month. As reported by Deadline, Johnny Depp will have to appear for three successive dates from November 10, 2020, at 10 am each day.

Also Read | China Acknowledges 'PLA Soldier Crossed LAC', Appeals To India For His Speedy Release

Reportedly, the scheduled time of the meet up might coincide with the shoot of his next film, Fantastic Beasts 3. Earlier in August, Johnny Depp called for a delay in the court proceedings, due to his hectic film shoot schedule. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been engaging in a legal tussle after the former filed a 50 million USD suit against his ex-wife.

Amber Heard countersued him earlier this year for $100 million USD and accused him of domestic violence. Reportedly, the court proceedings have been currently postponed from January to May, owing to the concerns regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. Many Hollywood stars like Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis have appeared in the court and have testified in support of Depp.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman's Swan Song 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Trailer Debuts On Netflix; Watch

Depp, Heard- on the professional front

If the rumours are to be believed, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Earlier, several news reports suggested that the makers have approached actor Zac Efron to play the character in the movie. However, Disney reported is hoping to bring back Depp for the titular role popularised by him, as it would be difficult for the audience to take another leading actor as Jack Sparrow.

Meanwhile, Amber was last seen in theatres in December 2018. Starring Amber Heard, Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in the leading roles, Aquaman follows the story of a half-human, half-Atlantean man, Arthur, who is born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures. The story gets further interesting when he goes on a quest to retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and protect the water world.

Also Read | China Acknowledges 'PLA Soldier Crossed LAC', Appeals To India For His Speedy Release

(Image credits: Amber Heard Diehard fans India Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.