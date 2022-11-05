Amber Heard Living In Europe, Focused On Raising Daughter After Johnny Depp Trial: Report

Amber Heard seems to be moving on in life following her highly publicised defamation trial against Johnny Depp, with reports revealing that she has been living in Europe with her daughter Oonagh for the time being. Heard, who was found to have defamed former husband Depp on multiple grounds during the defamation case, is now focused on 'raising her daughter', with sources mentioning that she's a 'great mom'.

Amber Heard living in Europe with daughter after 'exhausting' defamation case

A source was quoted telling PEOPLE that the Aquaman actor is "focused on raising her daughter", especially after the 'exhausting' defamation case during which she 'missed her little girl'. The source said that Heard "has spent the last few months in Europe," which she 'loves' as she "is able to just be a mom there." "She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom," the insider added.

In June this year, a seven-person jury found that Heard had defamed Johnny Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed article. Heard called herself a survivor of domestic abuse, hinting at Depp being her abuser. Depp won all three claims and was awarded more than $10 million in damages. On the other hand, Heard was given $2 million in damages as she won one of her three countersuit claims.

Johnny Depp files appeal over $2 million awarded to Amber Heard

Depp's legal team recently appealed against Heard's $2 million victory in the defamation case, calling the verdict 'erroneous'. Heard earned her small victory by arguing that Depp defamed her through his attorney Adam Waldman, who called her abuse accusations a "hoax" in the press and remarked that she and her friends set Johnny up.

In court documents published online by Law & Crime Network, it was mentioned, "The trial court was confronted with a number of novel and complex legal and factual issues, and although the trial court decided the vast majority of those issues sensibly and correctly, a few rulings were erroneous." Depp's team argued that there's no evidence that the actor had anything to do with Waldman's statements.

(IMAGE: AP)