Amber Heard Plans To Re-appeal Against Johnny Depp, 'has A Strategy For Comeback'; Reports

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high-profile defamation trial ended in the first week of June when the jury ruled the verdict in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's favour. Post the verdict, Amber has been on the receiving end of online hatred with fans expressing their empathy and support to Depp.

Despite the verdict being delivered, it seems that the legal war is not yet over as according to Entertainment Tonight, the Aquaman star plans to appeal again against her ex-husband Johnny. A source close to the development informed the International outlet that the 36-year-old star is not ready to give up.

Amber Heard to appeal again against ex-husband Johnny Depp

The source addressed the actor's first interview with Today post the trial and said that Heard was waiting a bit before speaking out about the legal battle while sharing her side of the story until she felt ready. The source added that Amber is reportedly "confident that her side will come out eventually. She has a plan and strategy to make a comeback over the next year."

Another source close to the star also informed ET that the actor is 'definitely planning to appeal the court's decision.' "She feels very alone and like she lost a lot of friends. She is sad that people she hoped would support her, didn't," the source concluded. In her much-talked-about interview, Amber Heard asserted that she does not 'blame' the jury for their decision.

For the unversed, the verdict of the defamation trial was in favour of Depp as he successfully proved to the judges' panel that the 2018 Washington Post op-ed, where his ex-wife claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, tarnished his reputation and negatively affected his career. Depp did not only win the case but also had overwhelming support from fans.

Earlier, after losing the case, Amber Heard took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note. The statement marked her social media presence post the trial began in the Virginia court. In her statement, Heard expressed her disappointment over the verdict. She wrote, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband (sic)."

IMAGE: AP