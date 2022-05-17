Amber Heard Reveals 'fighting Hard' To Stay In Aquaman 2 During Legal Battle With Depp

Ever since the legal sparring began between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the former had been removed from several big-budget films including Disney's 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.

Now, Amber Heard, who continued her testimony on Monday, in the high-profile defamation suit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, claimed that she has to 'fight' to retrieve her role in 'Aquaman 2', as per CBS News. While doing so, Heard reportedly added that in the wake of the legal battle, the script of her superhero film was altered.

Amber Heard opens up on filming 'Aquaman 2'

During the trial, Amber Heard claimed that Warner Bros wanted to cut her role entirely in the second instalment of the superhero movie. "I had to fight too. I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film," said Heard on the stand of the Virginia courtroom.

When asked further if any changes were made to her script due to the legal battle, Amber Heard confirmed that the makers took away a few action scenes from her. She added, "I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch".

Johnny Depp's exit from Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

During his cross-examination on the stand, when Heard's attorney asked Depp about his ouster from 'Pirates of the Caribbean', he reportedly testified that it didn't surprise him.

He said, "I wasn’t aware of that, but it doesn’t surprise me. Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point."

Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for millions in damage over the op-ed the latter wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the opinion piece, Heard referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". Although she did not identify Depp in her op-ed, he sued Heard for damaging his personal and professional life.

After more than a year of legal battle, Amber Heard countersued Depp alleging that he defamed her when his attorneys released statements calling her allegations of abuse a hoax.

