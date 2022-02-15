Amber Heard Roped In For Conor Allyn’s Period Drama Thriller ‘In The Fire’

Aquaman fame Amber Heard is all set to feature in the 19th century-set supernatural thriller titled In the Fire. According to a report by Variety, the film will be shot in Italy and will be helmed by Conor Allyn, who is known for No Man's Land. The plot of the film revolves around a couple with a young autistic son having to face both the villagers and the local priest who worry the boy is possessed by demonic forces and is the reason for all the village's woes. Amber will be seen playing an American psychiatrist named Grace Victoria Burnham.

Amber Heard to star in In the Fire

Reportedly, the principal photography is set to start on February 21 in Italy's Apulia region. The film is backed by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's production house, ILBE, Paradox Studios, and Angel Oak Films. As per Variety, penned by Allyn, Pascal Borno, and Silvio Muraglia, the film will show Don Marquez, played by Noriega, who brings in Grace to find out what is ailing the young boy, which is essayed by Lorenzo McGovern Zaini. Amber's character accurately diagnoses and heals him while facing up the villagers.

Dinamo Film is serving as the executive producer, while Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Pascal Borno, Silvio Muraglia and Alain Gillissen are producing the film. Amber Heard is repped by Jessica Kovasevic of WME and Eduardo Noriega is represented by Joserra Cadiñanos, UBBA, and Framework Entertainment.