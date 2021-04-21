Amber Heard's Birthday Quiz: Do You Think You Know The "Aquaman" Star Well? Find Out Here!

Quick links:
Amber Heard's personal and professional life has been a topic of discussion for as long as one can remember. Several iconic moments from her life, such as coming out as Bisexual, singing and becoming a part of high-concept films, and her tryst with her ex-husband have constantly made the headlines. If you're someone who thinks that you know Amber Heard well, you can take the quiz based on Amber Heard's movie(s), Amber Heard's relationship(s), and other pieces of Amber Heard trivia and find out how well do you know the "Aquaman" star.
a) Aquaman
b) The Rum Diary
c) Never Back Down
d) None of the above
a) The Run Diary
b) All the Boys Love Mandy Lane
c) Paranoia
d) The Ward
a) Austin, Texas
b) L.A, California
c) Mississauga, Ontario
d) None of the above
a) Between US $10-15 Million
b) No information regarding Amber Heard's fortune has been made available as yet.
c) Between Us $5-10 Million
d) Between US $15-20 Million
a) Taurus
b) Libra
c) Gemini
d) She does not identify as a single Zodiac Sign
a) Sera
b) Dera
c) Mera
d) Kera
a) The Rum Diaries
b) The Bum Beach
c) Fantastic Beasts and The Crimes of Grindelwald
d)Paranoia
a) 3
b) 0
c) 1
d) 2
a) An Otter called Ottie
b) A Hedgehog called the Hedge
c) A golden teacup Yorkie dog named Pistol
d) She doesn't have any pets
a) The Scarlett Witch
b) Jean Grey
c) Rogue
d) Mystique
a) John Heard
b) Tamber Heard
c) Whitney Heard
d) None of the above
a) None of the below
b) Elizabeth Olsen
c) Scarlett Johansson
d) Kellan Rhude
a) 17
b) 19
c) 14
d) She never dropped out. She has a Masters degree in filmmaking.
a) The Stand
b) Criminal Minds
c) The Playboy Club
d) All of the above
a) 2014
b) 2012
c) 2011
d) The concrete details regarding the same haven't been made available as yet.
Answers: 1-c, 2-b, 3-a, 4-c, 5-a, 6-c, 7-a, 8-d, 9-c, 10-d, 11-a, 12-d, 13-a, 14-d, 15-a
(Disclaimer: The aforementioned details regarding Amber Heard's Net Worth has been sourced from various sites online. This portal does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same.)
