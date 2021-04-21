Amber Heard's Birthday Quiz: Do You Think You Know The "Aquaman" Star Well? Find Out Here!

Amber Heard's personal and professional life has been a topic of discussion for as long as one can remember. Several iconic moments from her life, such as coming out as Bisexual, singing and becoming a part of high-concept films, and her tryst with her ex-husband have constantly made the headlines. If you're someone who thinks that you know Amber Heard well, you can take the quiz based on Amber Heard's movie(s), Amber Heard's relationship(s), and other pieces of Amber Heard trivia and find out how well do you know the "Aquaman" star.

Amber Heard's birthday quiz:

1) One of Amber heard's movie(s) sees her as the potential love interest of a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who has to deal with college-related issues of her own. What is the name of that film?

a) Aquaman

b) The Rum Diary

c) Never Back Down

d) None of the above

2) Which one of the following lists of Amber Heard's movies sees the actor play an orphan who finds herself in a large-scale murder mystery?

a) The Run Diary

b) All the Boys Love Mandy Lane

c) Paranoia

d) The Ward

3) Which one from the following list of cities is Amber Heard's place of birth?

a) Austin, Texas

b) L.A, California

c) Mississauga, Ontario

d) None of the above

4) What is Amber Heard's net worth estimated to be?

a) Between US $10-15 Million

b) No information regarding Amber Heard's fortune has been made available as yet.

c) Between Us $5-10 Million

d) Between US $15-20 Million

5) What is Amber Heard's Zodiac Sign?

a) Taurus

b) Libra

c) Gemini

d) She does not identify as a single Zodiac Sign

6) What is the name of Amber Heard's character in Aquaman?

a) Sera

b) Dera

c) Mera

d) Kera

7) What is the name of the first film that Heard and her now ex-husband, Johnny Depp worked on together?

a) The Rum Diaries

b) The Bum Beach

c) Fantastic Beasts and The Crimes of Grindelwald

d)Paranoia

8) How many siblings does Amber Heard have

a) 3

b) 0

c) 1

d) 2

9) Which one from the following list of animals does Amber Heard own as a pet?

a) An Otter called Ottie

b) A Hedgehog called the Hedge

c) A golden teacup Yorkie dog named Pistol

d) She doesn't have any pets

10) Prior to entering the DCEU, she was a runner-up for an iconic Marvel Character, which ultimately went to Jennifer Lawrence. What is the name of that character?

a) The Scarlett Witch

b) Jean Grey

c) Rogue

d) Mystique

11) There's a common misconception on the internet that Amber Heard is related to a famous actor. What is that actor's name?

a) John Heard

b) Tamber Heard

c) Whitney Heard

d) None of the above

12) She once shared the title of one of the most beautiful rising stars that was given to her by a popular magazine with a famous personality. What is that other person's name?

a) None of the below

b) Elizabeth Olsen

c) Scarlett Johansson

d) Kellan Rhude

13) At what age did Amber Heard drop out of school?

a) 17

b) 19

c) 14

d) She never dropped out. She has a Masters degree in filmmaking.

14) Which one from the following list of TV shows has Amber Heard been a part of?

a) The Stand

b) Criminal Minds

c) The Playboy Club

d) All of the above

15) Which year saw Amber Heard getting engaged to Johnny Depp?

a) 2014

b) 2012

c) 2011

d) The concrete details regarding the same haven't been made available as yet.

Answers: 1-c, 2-b, 3-a, 4-c, 5-a, 6-c, 7-a, 8-d, 9-c, 10-d, 11-a, 12-d, 13-a, 14-d, 15-a

(Disclaimer: The aforementioned details regarding Amber Heard's Net Worth has been sourced from various sites online. This portal does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same.)