Amber Heard's Investigator Claims She Hired Him To Find 'bad Things' About Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial ended on June 1, 2022, after a Virginia court ruled in favour of the Mortdecai actor with Heard being directed to pay a sizable compensation to her ex-husband. After a six-week trial, Depp was granted $15 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued.

Though the case ended in June, still many new revelations are being made against or in favour of the ex-couple. Now, the Aquaman actor's investigator Paul Baressi has revealed that she hired him 'to find bad things about Johnny'.

Amber Heard's investigator claims she hired him to find 'bad things'

In a conversation with Law and Crime Network, Paul revealed, “I collected all of these historic documents on him (Johnny Depp). The home he used to live in, the places his father worked, just really great stuff. Amber hired me in the summer of July 2019. Paul further stated that he searched on 'every rock, every stone, all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny', but he came empty-handed.

He claimed that soon after that Heard fired him, adding, "it was not until April of 2020 when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber. Johnny's father was four years younger than his mother when they got married. He was a passive man and did not like confrontation. Johnny is just like his father, from what we have heard in court. However, the father let his mom call the shots rather than arguing."

Paul Barresi claims Amber Heard Used Johnny Depp To 'boost career'

Earlier, the investigator told Daily Mail that the Aquaman actor was an "opportunist on par with everyone else." He also revealed that she hired him to find out if Depp had abused any of his former partners. Barresi said, "When Amber hired me, she wanted proof that Johnny was a serial abuser of women." To find out the truth, the investigator interviewed over 100 of Depp's former associates, which included some people who have collaborated with the actor on films in the past three decades. He also asserted that it was Heard who seized upon Depp's power in Hollywood in hopes of furthering her career.

Image: Twitter/@ayaashedid