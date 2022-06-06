Amber Heard's Sister Posts Statement On Johnny Depp Trial; 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high profile defamation trial has been the talk of the town for weeks now and the jury recently announced a verdict in favour of Depp. After the verdict, both parties took to social media to release statements, and now, Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez has shared her thoughts on the matter too. She also took the stand during the trial and testified against her sister's ex.

Whitney Henriquez took to her Instagram handle and expressed how 'proud' she was of her sister for standing up for herself and for testifying in Virginia and in the UK. She further assured her that she will always stand by her and called the trailer an 'uphill battle' as she wrote, "cards were stacked against us". She mentioned she was 'honoured to testify' for her sister and would do it a 'million times over.' She then talked about how 'sorry' she was about the jury's decision and promised to 'never give up' on her. She wrote-

"I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors. We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side."

Whitney Henriquez earlier took the stand during the trial and recounted a violent incident between the former couple that she witnessed. She mentioned that when Heard found out about Depp having an affair during their marriage, he blamed her for forcing him into the situation. She mentioned that the duo got into a fight, and Depp’s bodyguard tried to stop it, but, "by that time Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other," as per USA Today.

