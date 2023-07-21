American Horror Story Delicate Teaser: Kim Kardashian Turns Scream Queen In Horror Show

Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts will headline the upcoming season of American Horror Story, a teaser for which has been released. This is the reality TV star and Skims founder Kim's first fictional role, and looks like this is something that could be right up her alley.

3 things you need to know.

FX confirmed that American Horror Story season 12 will be released soon.

Kim Kardashian will be playing a mom in AHS.

Emma Robers returns as a scream queen in AHS 12.

AHS 12: A stylish horror piece

American Horror Story is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and is gearing up for season 12. It has been titled Delicate and like all seasons, the newest installment looks to be a significant departure from what has preceded.

In the short teaser, the three actors were seen in dramatic looks, consisting of white makeup with big eyelashes, sunglasses and white wigs. Kim was seen cradling a baby. It seems to have been confirmed that she will be playing a mother in the show. The makers confirmed that the show will be released soon.

Rosemary's Baby reference in AHS 12

In the teaser, one of the shots had a cradle with red light emanating from it. It seems to be a reference to Roman Polanski's Rosemary's Baby (1968) which followed the titular character's fight to save her newborn from a cult.

(Kim Kardashian appears in a dramatic look in AHS: Delicate teaser | Image: YouTube screengrab)

American Horror Story: Delicate has been adapted from Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel, Delicate Condition. According to its publisher, the book is being described as a "feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby".

AHS alums Denis O'Hare and Zachary Quinto will also feature in the new season while Billie Lourd's return is unconfirmed.