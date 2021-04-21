'American Pie 2' Cast Boasts Of Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan And More

American Pie 2 is a comedy-drama helmed by J.B. Rogers. The plot revolves around a group of friends who decides to reunite at a beach house after spending a year apart after starting college. In their attempts to have a good time, they end up in dangerous conditions. The film released on August 10, 2001. The movie also garnered heaps of praises from audiences and critics for its storyline and performances. The film is known for its interesting characters, plot, and tragic twists and turns. Know all about American Pie 2 cast below:

Jason Biggs as Jim

In the American Pie 2 cast, Jason Biggs plays the role of Jim. In the film, Jim approaches Michelle, his prom date, for a sexual experience after he is mistaken for a mentally ill trombone prodigy and makes a fool of himself in front of a band camp concert crowd. The actor was lauded by fans and audiences for his acting skills.

Shannon Elizabeth as Nadia

In the cast of American Pie 2, Shannon Elizabeth essays the role of Nadia who is a fun and sporty girl. In the film, Nadia plays the role of Jim’s former love interest. As shown in the trailer, the character goes on to garner a lot of attention due to her beauty in the film. The actor received praise from fans and audiences for his acting skills.

Alyson Hannigan as Michelle

In the American Pie 2 cast, Alyson Hannigan plays the role of Michelle who is a very simple and innocent girl. As shown in the trailer, Michelle fakes a relationship with Jim but later realises that he has fallen in love with him. She is also seen in many funny scenes in the trailer.

Chris Klein as Oz

In the cast of American Pie 2, Chris Klein essays the role of Oz who is known for his good looks and charming personality. As shown in the trailer, the actor is seen having fun and going on dates with many women. The actor’s role was lauded by audiences and also managed to garner a massive fan following.

American Pie 2 cast in supporting roles

Natasha Lyonne plays Jessica in American Pie 2

Thomas Ian Nicholas plays Kevin in American Pie 2

Tara Reid plays Vicky in American Pie 2

Seann William Scott plays Stifler in American Pie 2

Mena Suvari plays Heather in American Pie 2

Image Source: Moviesclip Trailer YouTube