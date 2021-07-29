American Singer Lizzo Responds To Rumour Of Having Chris Evans' Baby; Killing A Fan

American singer Lizzo reacted to rumours of her being pregnant with Avengers actor Chris Evans’ baby. She joked around and said, “We’re Gonna Have A Little (Captain) America”. Recently, a fan tweeted to Lizzo saying, “Lizzo baby … we know you’re [pregnant] and we know it’s Chris Evans’ now spill the tea.” In response to this, she put out the response.

She shared a video of herself saying, “This is something I’ve been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumours today”. She also added a Captain America: The First Avenger soundtrack in the background of the video. She held her baby bump and said, “I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America!”

Lizzo responds to rumours of being pregnant with Avengers actor Chris Evans' baby

The rumour stemmed from a confession once made by Lizzo. She admitted to getting drunk and sending a Direct Message to Avengers actor Chris Evans aka Captain America on Instagram. Evans responded to it and followed her back on Instagram. Since then, a number of rumours about them being involved have surfaced.

Music superstar Lizzo jokes that she and Chris Evans are having a baby! 😆🍼🚼

(via lizzo’s official tiktok) pic.twitter.com/UdRjUZxUUL — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) July 28, 2021

Lizzo also accused of killing someone; responds via video message

Lizzo is also rumoured to have killed a person at a concert after she stage-dived. She addressed that rumour with a video response as well. She said, “So, I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumour that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody. Like, that rumour, it’s a lie, first of all. I’ve never stage dived in my life and b***h, how, like, killed somebody? Y’all really going to put that on my motherf****n’ name? Like, I know I’m big but b***h, I’m not that f***in’ big”. In the past few years, Lizzo has earned a lot of fame and music streams. She rose to fame with her album, Cuz I Love You two years ago. She was nominated for eight Grammys in a single year and has won three.

(IMAGE: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.