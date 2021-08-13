'American Utopia' Starring David Byrne To Release In Theatres In US For One Night

David Byrne-starrer special film American Utopia is all set to release in the theatres of the United States, but for just one night. The Emmy-nominated film gives audiences nationwide access to Byrne's Broadway that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences during its original 2019–2020 Broadway run. Read further to know the reason behind the film's one-night theatre run.

American Utopia to screen in US theatres for one special night

Iconic Events Releasing, River Road Entertainment, Participant, HBO Entertainment and Warner Music Entertainment announced on August 12, 2021, that the film American Utopia will release in the US theatres for one day on September 15. The HBO film will screen two days before the show marks its return to Broadway at St. James Theatre on September 17, 2021. The theatrical screening of the film will also have an introduction by David Byrne, the frontman of the American rock band Talking Heads. The film which was helmed by Spike Lee, was jointly bankrolled by Lee and Byrne. The theatrical event will also have a conversation between Lee and Byrne.

Details about David Byrne's American Utopia

American Utopia, a concert film, features Byrne's Broadway show of the same name. It gives its audience access to the iconic show. Byrne's Broadway show played to a sold-out and record-breaking audience during its original run from 2019 to 2020. The film features Grammy, Academy, and Golden Globe Award-winning musician David Byrne, performing his songs from his 2018 album American Utopia. Byrne performed with International musicians in the special film. He also sang some solo songs and iconic tracks from the former American rock band Talking Heads. The international musicians, who joined Byrne, were Gustavo Di Dalva, Jacquelene Acevedo, Daniel Freedman, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, Karl Mansfield, Tendayi Kuumba, Stephane San Juan, Mauro Refosco, Bobby Wooten Ill, and Angie Swan.

Lee and Byrne produced the film under the banners A Mule Filmworks, 40 Acres, and Todomundo and RadicalMedia. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2020. It also began streaming on HBO in October 2020. The film garnered six Emmy nominations in its name. The nominations also included the category Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded). Director Spike Lee shot the film at Hudson Theatre of New York.

