Amy Poehler Wants To Play The "bossy Sister" Of Captain Marvel In The MCU

Parks and Recreation actor Amy Poehler wants to be Captain Marvel’s “bossy sister”

In a recent conversation on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler was asked what role she would like to portray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if given a choice. She said that she feels like there is a lot of room in the Marvel Universe for people who could be just like helpers. The Parks and Recreation actor stated that she feels like she could be Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel’s “bossy sister” who is not in the limelight. Poehler mentioned that she feels like there could be somebody who is turning on the lasers because the audiences never see that. She explained that they never see who is turning things on and off, who is closing up the headquarters at night.

Amy Poehler also talked about how everyone is highlighting the Marvel actors arriving in Australia for Thor: Love and Thunder shooting. She proposed a small independent Marvel project taking place near her house, and she could play somebody’s sister. When asked if she would like to be a part of Thor 4, the actor asserted that she would be on a plane in “2.2 seconds” heading to the location.

There are currently no actual plans on Amy Poehler joining the MCU. However, there are several of her Parks and Recreation co-stars who are already a part of the superhero universe. Chris Pratt, who played Andy Dwyer, is Star-Lord / Peter Quill of Guardians of the Galaxy. Paul Rudd has a recurring role as Bobby Newport on the show and he now plays Scott Lang / Ant-Man in the MCU. The latest addition to the list is Kathryn Hahn who debuted as Agatha Harkness on WandaVision and has essayed Jen Barkley on Parks and Recreation.

