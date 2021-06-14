Amy Winehouse's Best Friend James Tyler Recounts The Final Days Before The Singer's Death

Back to Black singer Amy Winehouse was considered one of the greatest voices of the generation and her untimely demise sent shockwaves across the industry. Recounting the days leading up to Amy Winehouse's death, her best friend and flatmate Tyler James made some shocking revelations about the same. Read more to know about what James had to say about the tragic event.

Tyler James on Amy Winehouse's death

The musician opened up about his equation with Amy Winehouse and the days leading up to her death in his new book titled My Amy: The Life We Shared. The musician talked about how close the singer was to recovery and giving up on her addiction in the book. Amy Winehouse's age was just 27 when she was found dead in her bedroom after succumbing to alcohol poisoning.

In an interview with U.K.'s This Morning, James revealed that the duo engaged in a heated argument two days prior to her death over a doctor's note consulting Amy to cut down her alcohol consumption due to increasing death risks. Talking to The Times, the musician also wanted her fans to take notice of her efforts to overcome her addiction as she was free from heroin and crack for over three years.

Is Tyler James still reeling from his best friend's death?

Talking about their equation, the musician revealed that Amy was his soulmate and a part of him. Her death had taken a toll on him and he has not fully recovered from the tragic event. He also admitted to being the only friend left in the singer's life due to the drug abuse throughout her career.

Amy Winehouse's last performance and feature in 27 club members

Ending her career on a tragic note as well, Amy Winehouse's last performance was at the Belgrade’s Tuborg Festival on the 23rd of July. Slurring her way through the performance, the singer was soon off the stage while her band continued the performance without her through the echoes of booing from the crowd. This led to the singer canceling her European tour.

The singer was soon featured in a list called "27 club members" dedicated to paying tribute to the artists who died at the age of 27. Gaining fame after the death of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, the list featured several popular artists. Featured on the list are Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison.

