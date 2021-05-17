'An American In Paris' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This Classic Romantic Film

The 1951 romantic comedy film An American In Paris is based on the 1928 orchestral composition that goes by the same name. It is directed by Vincente Minnelli and is one of the most popular films of all times. The plot of the film revolves around a painter who comes to Paris in search of work. He is a talented painter who tries to sell his art on the streets of this city. He catches the eye of a socialite who is not only interested in his art but also in him. Here are all the details of An American In Paris cast.

An American In Paris cast details

Gene Kelly as Jerry Mulligan

Gene Kelly played the role of Jerry Mulligan in this 1951 classic. He is a budding painter and aspires to become one of the most prominent ones of all time. He starts off by painting local buildings and sells them as well. A socialite gets interested in him but he does not wish to get involved with her.

Still from An American In Paris trailer

Leslie Caron as Lise Bouvier

Leslie Caron essayed the role of Lise Bouvier in the movie. Lise is a French singer's girlfriend. Jerry sees her at a party and falls with her. But she does not like Jerry and tells him to never call her again. They do get involved later.

Still from An American In Paris trailer

Oscar Levant as Adam Cook

Oscar Levant essay the role of Adam Cook in this romantic movie. Adam is a struggling pianist and is looking for work as well. He dreams of being the conductor of a huge orchestra one day. He is the first one to learn that Lise is dating Jerry and Henri at the same time.

Still from An American In Paris trailer

Georges Guétary as Henri

Georges Guétary played the role of Henri in this movie. Henri is a French singer who often sings at concerts but has no steady job. He asks Lise to marry her but is unaware of her affair with Jerry.

Still from An American In Paris trailer

Nina Foch as Milo Roberts

Nina Foch essayed the role of Milo Roberts. Milo is a socialite and an heiress to a large fortune. But has is lonely and is looking for a partner. She starts liking Jerry and also organises an art exhibition for him, thinking he will return her feelings.

Image- Still from An American In Paris trailer

Promo Image- Still from An American In Paris trailer

