Andrew Garfield Remembers Co-star Heath Ledger, Calls Him 'gift To The World'

Andrew Garfield recently reunited with his The Social Network co-star Dakota Johnson for an interview as they reminisced about their early days. During the interview with Vanity Fair, Andrew remembered his co-star Heath Ledger and worked with him in the 2009 film The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, which was Ledger's final movie. Recalling his co-star, Garfield called Heath an 'incredible artist' and 'gift to the world'.

Andrew Garfield sat down with his The Social Network costar Dakota Johnson for an interview with Vanity Fair and recalled working with late actor Heath Ledger on his final film, 2009's The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. Ledger passed away during the filing of the movie and Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Colin Farrell joined the cast to help complete Ledger's role in the movie.

The topic of Heath's death came up when Garfield was speaking about mourning someone and keeping their "spirit here with us no matter if they die at 35 or 80." The actor said, "When anyone dies, we want the beauty of keeping their memory alive by talking about them and by repeating stories over and over again. I think especially with someone who died so young — I remember feeling it with Heath," and asked Dakota if she knew Heath.

The Spider-Man actor continued, "He died in the middle of a film that we were making together. And also he was just obviously such an incredible artist and a gift to the world, and I think the same goes for Jonathan Larson. Andrew played the role of Larson in his recent movie Tick, Tick...Boom!, which was a semi-autobiographical play written by Larson before his death.

Heath Ledger's death

Heath Ledger died on 22 January 2008 as a result of an accidental overdose of medications. His performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight earned him universal acclaim and popularity from fans and critics alike. Ledger also received numerous posthumous awards for his work on The Dark Knight, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the 2009 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, and the 2009 BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

