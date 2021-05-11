Andy Cohen Calls For 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 2 Questions; Hints At Reunion

Andy Cohen teased the reunion of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 by asking the audience their major questions. The latest season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has just six episodes remaining, which may mean one of two things. One, a tell-all reunion in which fans will hopefully find out whether Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is the father of Dani Soares' child. The second piece of information is if Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 should be available any day now. Fans have a lot of question for the host of the show as well as all the participants whose lives audiences have gotten enmeshed in.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 update

Every season of the Below Deck franchise concludes with a reunion episode headlined by nobody other than Andy Cohen, the icon of Bravo. While it might seem that a reunion is a foregone conclusion at this point in the Bravo program's history, this isn't always the case. For different reasons, there were no reunion shows in Season 4 of neither Below Deck nor Below Deck Med. Fans should expect a reunion owing to a Facebook update from the Watch What Happens Live host. Andy didn't acknowledge the reunion, but he did ask what queries fans have for the Parsifal III cast if there is one.

The good news is that if a reunion isn't planned, Andy won't ask for what fans want to learn. It also refutes a Reddit rumour that the reunion was shot and that Jean-Luc skipped out due to complications with Dani, who was pregnant at the time. The conclusion of Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht could air on Monday, June 14, 2021, based on the number of episodes remaining. The reunion is scheduled to air on Monday, June 21. There's a slim possibility that the Parsifal III crew will come together in person, but it's much more probable that it will happen virtually. Since the cast is dispersed around the world, the framework makes it much easier for all to participate.

Dani is also on the verge of giving birth. So, if Dani is to participate, it will have to be virtual, or at the very minimum, she will have to do so via video chat. Fans may not be as happy with a virtual reunion, but it definitely works. The digital reunions of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 proved to be explosive. It is left to be seen how this one would turn out and if all the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast will be present.

IMAGE: ANDY COHEN'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.