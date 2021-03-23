Andy Haman's Demise: Pro Bodybuilder Known As 'Mr Incredible' Dies Of Unknown Causes

Pro bodybuilding icon Andy Haman fondly nicknamed Mr Incredible has died at the age of 54. The bodybuilder who also starred in the movie Jurrasic Dead died of unknown causes on Saturday, March 20. The news of his death was first reported by Andy's son Samuel in an Instagram post on Sunday, a day after his death.

Bodybuilder Andy Haman dead at 54

Sharing a series of family photos on Instagram, Andy's son officially announced the death of his father. He wrote, "RIP: Anthony Joesph Haman/Dad/Mr. Incredible. We love you so much and you will be in our thoughts forever! No one was as strong, kind, silly, goofball wonderful person as you. Don’t worry about mom and the girls I’ll take care of them, just the way you did and taught me." In the pictures, we see Andy and his family enjoying their time together while going out for a picnic, eating pizzas, going on vacations etc. In some pictures, we can see the entire family dressed up in costumes like the Incredibles and as superheroes for various occasions and events.

Fellow bodybuilding champions like Craig Golias, Brandon Curry and many more also expressed their condolences to the family by commenting on Samuel's post. Fans of Andy also sent in their prayers and condolences to the bodybuilder in the comment section. Read some of the comments below:

A look at Andy Haman bodybuilding journey

Andy Haman was a part of the wrestling team in his high school in Iowa before becoming a bodybuilder. He earned the nickname of Mr Incredible after he was spotted multiple times dressing as the superhero to attend bodybuilding and fitness events. Post high school, Andy studied health at the University of Iowa and stepped back from taking part in bodybuilding championships after winning the Midwest Natural Championships to focus on his career as a teacher.

After working as a teacher for some years, Andy returned to the ring in 2006 and emerged as the winner of the Colorado State Championship in the heavyweight class. In the same year, he came in the 16th rank at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness and received the Professional League status. He retired in 2010 to spend more time with his family.

Andy Haman also featured in the 2018 movie Jurrasic Dead in which he played the role of Duque a bodybuilder. Other than acting, Andy Haman also turned a producer for the movie. Andy Haman was a father of four kids Samuel, Ruby, Lucy and Daisy. His kids seem to have followed their father's footsteps with his son winning the 2018 Teen Nationals under the classic division physique category and his daughter Ruby is also competing in weightlifting at the Olympics.

Image Credit: Andy Haman Instagram

