Angel Olsen Comes Out As Gay In Latest Post; Says, 'My Beau, I'm Gay'

On April 16, 2021, singer and songwriter, Angel Olsen took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures making an announcement about her sexual identity. The singer announced that she is gay in a post with a few pictures featuring herself, her partner, a tattoo, loafers and a massive bear statue. The singer accompanied the post with a sun-kissed picture of herself.

Angel Olsen comes out as gay

In the first sun-kissed picture, she can be seen sporting a black collared tee which she paired with orange shorts. She completed her look by adding brown loafers, several silver neckpieces and dark shades. The other picture displayed a tattoo on her hand, while the third one displayed the brown loafers. The songwriter also shared other happy pictures and one where she can be seen posing with a giant bear. As for the caption, she simply wrote, “My beau, I’m gay”.

As soon as the announcement was made, many of her fans and followers rushed to extend their support to the singer. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to compliment her. A fan commented, “I offer you the key to the gay city”. Another one wrote, “glad you’re happy and living your truth. love your music”. A netizen commented, “So happy for you. Didn’t think I could love you more, but I was wrong” with several green hearts. Another one wrote, “Omg, I’m so happy!!! Amazing, congratulations!!!”.

According to Variety, Angel Olsen's girlfriend, Adele Thibodeaux has uploaded several pictures of her on her Insta handle in the month of December 2020. The report suggests a picture clicked during Valentine’s features the singer kissing the top of Adele’s forehead. Adele is a writer who has been credited for her works on HBO’s High Maintenance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angel announced the release of her new set of songs, Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories. It will be released on May 7 this year. The box set also includes her 2019’s album, All Mirrors and 2020’s Whole New Mess. The renowned singer has also added a bonus LP, Far Memories, featuring remixes, alternate recording and a cover of Roxy Music’s More Than This. The box also includes a 40-page book that shows several unseen pictures, journal entries and memories while creating the albums. According to the report, only 3,000 copies will be sold.

Image Source: Angel Olsen's Instagram

