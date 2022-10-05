Following Angelina Jolie's win in the French winery case in July, a new lawsuit has been filed against her ex-husband Brad Pitt that accused him of allegedly abusing their children during their 2016 plane incident. As per Variety, in 2016, Pitt was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services after an incident occurred on his family’s private plane. Pitt allegedly got physical with his son, Maddox, after the then-15-year-old intervened in a fight between Pitt and Jolie.

Angelina Jolie files countersuit against Brad Pitt

As per a report in Variety, on Tuesday, Jolie filed a countersuit against Pitt regarding the sale of their winery, Chateau Miraval, during which she made several new revelations against the latter. The Maleficent actor alleged that Pitt was not only violent with his then-wife, but he also choked one of his children and struck another in the face.

The new filing reads, "When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow. The children rushed in all bravely and tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened."

The filing further spread that Jolie "has gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day," "but when Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over her financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time."

Reacting to the filing, a source close to Pitt expressed sadness, stating that she continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago. The source termed Jolie's filing as untrue and accused her of allegedly gaining attention at the expense of her family.

"She had the opportunity to share information with law enforcement who made the decision not to press charges. She had the chance to share this during the lengthy custody trial, which resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt. She has resorted to trying to keep rehashing the same thing. Going back to the same thing month after month with new and still false information for purposes that only she can understand," the source added.

Image: AP