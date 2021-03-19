Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Eldest Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt Testifies Against Dad In Court

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who decided to file for divorce after a two-year marriage are still embroiled in legal struggles. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Custody case has been getting uglier. In the most recent court hearing, Maddox Jolie-Pitt testified against his father and has asked to legally get his name changed by removing Pitt as his surname, a move that Angelina Jolie does not support, as informed by a source close to the family to US Weekly. Maddox Jolie-Pitt has already testified against Pitt as an adult in the court and his testimony was not very flattering to the latter, the source said.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Custody Case update

Maddox does not use his father’s surname in documents that do not legally require it and has been doing so for quite some time. Now, he has taken the decision to get rid of the name legally against his mother’s wishes, but she does not have a say in the matter as he has made this decision as an adult. Angelina Jolie has filed new court documents that accused Brad Pitt of domestic violence and has asked for permission for her children to testify against Pitt if the court allowed it. The children are willing to provide their testimony, the source revealed.

After being examined for suspected child neglect, Pitt was cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services in November 2016, according to US Weekly. After a reported altercation between Pitt and Maddox on the family's charter jet, the organisation questioned the Ocean's Eleven star, Jolie, and their six children. According to the source, the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services exempted him from all child abuse charges almost instantly. The case was kept open out of an excess of precaution because the agency took the matter seriously, and there was not a single incident during the almost two years of tracked visitation that raised any red flags.

After two years, of marriage, the Maleficent actor applied for divorce from her Mr. & Mrs Smith love interest in September 2016. In April 2019, the couple was legally declared single, but their divorce procedures are still pending. Pitt and Maddox haven't seen each other since July 2020, according to US Weekly. As per a source of the site at that time, the relationship is still non-existent, and the Fight Club star still doesn't talk to Maddox.