Angelina Jolie Discusses 'inequality & Discrimination' Faced By Children In Her New Book

Angelina Jolie recently attended the launch event for a book titled Know Your Rights and Claim Them which is penned by her and Geraldine Van Bueren. At the launch event, the actor discussed the 'inequality' and 'discrimination' children all over the world face and the means to overcome them with the right resources. She also took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her views on the book. Scroll down to read more.

Angelina Jolie talks about 'inequality' and 'discrimination'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Jolie expressed her views about her latest book. She also discussed various ways in which young people can step in 'to do the work adults should but so far have failed to do.' The actor went on to talk about refugee camps and conflict areas while touching upon the various 'consequences' that children face owing to 'bad decisions.'

Jolie began her note, "I’m so inspired by young people around the world who are on the front lines of the struggle for human rights," while adding that children have volunteered themselves to save the environment, and fight various discriminatory acts imposed on them. She said, "From protecting the environment to fighting inequality and discrimination, they are stepping in to do the work adults should but so far have failed to do. And in refugee camps and conflict areas globally, children are bearing the burden of the consequences of those bad decisions."

"When children and young people have the agency, power and knowledge to speak up, they can change the lives of both young people and adults, helping to achieve a more equal society. That is the message of our new book, Know Your Rights and Claim them, which was written in consultation with young activists around the world - and is for them, and all the many young people fighting for their rights globally," Jolie wrote.

As soon as the post was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to praise the actor-turned-author. Several of them penned sweet messages, while a few others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, "Wonderful you are," while another one added, "We are inspired by you ❤️ thank you for all your work!!"

(Image: Facebook/@angelinajolie)