Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram, Shares Heartbreaking Letter From Afghan Girl In First Post

Angelina Jolie has joined social media platform, Instagram, to speak up for those in need. The Academy Award-winning actor, who is also the Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2012, recently took to her social media platform to use it for her humanitarian efforts, and raise awareness about the problems in Afghanistan. Here's what she said -

Angelina Jolie joins Instagram to promote a humanitarian cause

Angelina Jolie recently joined Instagram to speak up about the crisis in Afghanistan. The Gia actor shared a letter she was sent from a teenage girl from Afghanistan, amid the current Talibani takeover of the country. She shared the post saying:

This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.

The teenage girl's letter which Jolie shared on Instagram, spoke about how the former was afraid of the Taliban and what they might do. She said that before the Taliban took over, she was able to go to school and had rights, but now, "We are all afraid of them, and we think all of our dreams are gone."

Jolie also wrote some more about the problems in her caption, talking about how she was on the border of Afghanistan before 9/11, 20 years ago. She mentioned how it's "sickening" to have to watch the people of Afghanistan being displaced and the amount of bloodshed the country is seeing. The veteran Hollywood actor wrote about how the women there deserve people to fight for them, telling her fans that she would continue to fight for them and asked them to join her in her fight.

I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago.



It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country.



To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand.



Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it.



Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.

More power to you, Angelina!

(Image: AP)