Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Raising 6 Kids; ‘I Am Very Honest & Human With Them'

Actor Angelina Jolie who is in the middle of a custody case of her children with Brad Pitt, opened up about the equation she has with them. She recently talked about how she was watching her kids grow up and inspire each other and added how curious she was to learn about all the different aspects of who they are.

Angelina Jolie on being mother of six kids

According to the latest People- The 2021 Kindness issue, Angelina Jolie opened up about her relationship with her six kids namely 20-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. She stated that they are 'pretty great people.' She also added that since they are so many, she felt that they had a significant effect on each other and further revealed how she is 'honest' and 'human' with her kids.

"They're pretty great people and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids," she stated.

Speaking further about how curious she was to learn about different aspects of who they are, she added how her priority was to be there to support and develop all the different aspects of their life. She said, "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."

Brad Pitt's ex-partner, Angelina Jolie also talked about what kind of a parent she is and added how every day she is becoming aware of everything she doesn't do right. "I'm pretty tough on myself because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I says the right thing?'" she added.

While speaking to ET, Jolie also opened up about bringing her family to the red carpet of her upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, and stated that her kids had found a way to be comfortable in such moments. She also expressed her feelings by stating how happy she was to see that they're able to have some fun and not take it too seriously and start to explore themselves.

On the work front, Jolie's Eternals release date has been set for 5 November in the United States as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Image: Shutterstock