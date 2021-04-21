Angelina Jolie Opens Up On Her Struggle As A Single Parent Post Split With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce settlement is currently underway. The couple split in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. Since then both, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been fighting the legal battle over the custody of their six children. Since the couple's split, Angelina has been taking care of the children alone. She recently opened up about the struggles of being a single parent and how it affected her career as well.

Angelina Jolie opens up about being a single parent

According to Entertainment Weekly, Angelina Jolie has had to shift her priorities from her career to the well-being of her children. This shift in her priorities has led her to choose jobs that are "less time consuming". She also spoke about her love for directing, but she could not turn to it because of the change in her family situation. Her children have often accompanied her to the premieres of her films.

About Angelina Jolie's marriage to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began dating in 2005 right during the filming of Mr and Mrs Smith. They dated for several years before tying the knot in 2014. Just two years after marriage, the couple split and Jolie began taking care of their six children. The couple has three biological and three adopted children together. Angelina Jolie and her eldest son Maddox have testified against Brad regarding physical abuse charges.

A look at Angelina Jolie's movies

Angelina Jolie has appeared in films like Salt, The Tourist, Maleficent, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. She is also known for lending her voice for the character of Tigress in the animation film Kung Fu Panda. She has also directed a few films like, In the Land of Blood and Honey, First They Killed my Father, and Unbroken. Other than being an Academy award-winning actor, she is also a philanthropist and a humanitarian. She has voiced her support for various causes.

Since her split from Brad, Angelina has appeared in only a few movies like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Come Away. She is slated to appear in the thriller film Those Who Wish Me Dead next. She is also preparing for her role as Thena in the upcoming Marvel movie The Eternals.

