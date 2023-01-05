Angelina Jolie-Paul Mescal Spotted On Coffee Date, Viral Pic Sparks Dating Rumours

Irish actor Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie were recently seen sharing a cup of coffee on Wednesday as reported by Page Six. The duo was spotted with Angelina's 16-year-old daughter at the Almeida Theatre cafe in London. The picture which is now viral on the internet has sparked dating rumours.

Prior to this, Angelina and her daughter watched Paul perform on stage at the Almeida Theatre. A fan account of Paul Mescal shared the photograph on their Instagram Story and wrote, "Angelina Jolie saw ‘A Streetcar named desire’ yesterday and after they grabbed a coffee at the @almeida_theatre Cafe.”

While Mescal donned a red T-shirt, Jolie was dressed in black and had her hair partially up. Clicked by a fan the image can be seen here:

More on Paul-Angelina's current dating status

This coffee get-together occurred only a few days after Mescal made headlines over speculations that the 'Normal People' star has ended his two-year relationship with singer Phoebe Bridgers.

The rumours peaked when Bridgers appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube series 'Chicken Soup Date' last month and addressed questions about heartbreak. When asked how to get over a breakup, she responded that you just have to do it and that it will eventually end, but that you can't control when.

On the other hand, Jolie's relationship with actor Brad Pitt ended in September 2016 after more than ten years of marriage. The ex-couple is the parents to Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 17, Knox, 14, and Vivienne, 14. Although they were legally proclaimed single in 2019, they both are still working out the specifics of their divorce.

Professionally, Angelina Jolie will be in charge of directing a fictional adaptation of the book 'Without Blood' starring Demian Bichir and Salma Hayek. Other future projects for her include 'Maria' and 'The Kept'.

Paul Mescal is still basking in the success of Charlotte Wells' 'Aftersun', for which he is expected to earn an Oscar nomination.