Angelina Jolie Reportedly Suing FBI For Dropping Child Abuse Charges Against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle has turned uglier. According to a report by Page Six, a woman whose identity has been masked as Jane Doe is reportedly suing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for dropping child abuse charges against actor Brad Pitt. If the report is to be believed, legal insiders believe that the anonymous woman is none other than Angelina Jolie. It is important to note that Jolie's legal representatives haven't officially confirmed the same.

Is Angelina Jolie suing the FBI?

As per the report, the anonymous woman reportedly wants more information about the alleged violent encounter between Pitt and his son Maddox. For those unaware, the FBI officials back in 2016 received an anonymous call to complain about Brad Pitt's alleged altercation with his son, who was aged 15 then. After the investigation, the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star was given a clean chit by the FBI officials.

Now, Jane Doe is reportedly suing the FBI for dropping charges against Pitt, thereby asking for more information about the matter. "Several years ago, while plaintiff, her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were travelling via private aircraft, the husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children,” claims the new lawsuit filed by Jane Doe, as per Page Six.



Brad Pitt and Maddox's relationship reportedly deteriorated after the 2016 incident. The father-son duo boarded a private plane, where Brad Pitt was allegedly accused of being physically and verbally abusive towards his son. This incident reportedly acted as a catalyst for Brad and Angelina’s divorce. However, later investigators cleared Brad Pitt of any wrongdoing.

Pitt and Jolie fell in love with each other on the sets of their 2005 released movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, it wasn't until a year later that the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship. In 2006, Jolie confirmed to People that she was pregnant with Pitt's child, thereby making their relationship official. After dating each other for seven years, the couple announced their engagement in 2012. Two years later, in August 2014, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place in Chateau Miraval. The couple then filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. Post divorce, the two once again faced each other in court for the custody battle of their kids.

