Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Argued With Brad Pitt Over Working With Harvey Weinstein

Reports on Angelina Jolie being sexually harassed by producer Harvey Weinstein has often surfaced in the past. The actor worked with Weinstein in her 20s in the film Playing By Heart. She revealed Weinstein's sexual abuse years later and also warned others about the same. Moreover, Weinstein also once became a reason for a fight between Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, which she recently revealed in an interview with The Guardian.

Angelina Jolie revealed she had a fight with Brad Pitt when the latter starred in the 2009 film Inglorious Basterds, co-produced by the Weinstein Company. The Maleficent actor revealed Brad Pitt also approached Weinstein to produce his film Killing Them Softly in 2012. The Weinstein Company also distributed the film. Talking about Pitt, Jolie revealed it was hard for her when Brad Pitt worked with Weinstein. Jolie also shared she never worked again with Weinstein and refused the films with which he was associated.

Angelina Jolie opens up on Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the three-time Golden Globe Award-winning actor addressed the alleged sexual abuse she faced during the late 1990s. The actor revealed she once faced a sexual assault from Harvey Weinstein. She also mentioned how an attempt or an experience of an attempt is an assault and added what Weinstein did to her was beyond a pass. She also had to escape it. The 46-year-old further revealed she had a talk about the incident with her first husband Johnny Lee Miller. She said she warned people about Weinstein and also asked Miller to spread the word. However, Brad Pitt was not much great about understanding the incident. She argued with Brad Pitt about his work with Weinstein owing to her own horrific experiences.

On Angelina Jolie's work front

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is all set to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will soon star in the upcoming film Eternals. The actor will portray the role of warrior Thena, a member of the Eternals race. The film is based on Marvel comics and revolves around Eternals, an immortal race of superhumans with superpowers. The film also stars Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee and Lia McHugh. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 5, 2021.

