Anil Kapoor’s 'Race 3', Deepika's 'Ram-Leela' & Other Movies With Interesting Plot Twists

The movie industry produces over 1000 films every year. These films may be completely fictional or inspired by real events. One intriguing factor of Bollywood movies is their interesting plot twists and climax. And these twists somehow keep the viewers attached to their seats. Having said that, check out some movies with interesting plot twists.

Race 3

Anil Kapoor's Race 3 is an action thriller flick directed by Remo D'Souza. The third installment of Race franchise features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Although Race 3 received negative comments, the film turned out to be a box office success. It also has a scattered amount of plot related to the previous films of the franchise.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The plot of this film makes the audience believe that Ram and Leela will reunite at the end. However, in the end, the couple finds their way back together and the family also accepts their love, but Ram Leela, unaware of the situation, kill themselves to stay together. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela gained immense popularity. It collected ₹2.2 billion as their life time collection. It also emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2013 as well as one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

A Wednesday!

A Wednesday! is one of the iconic and underrated films. Here, the makers kept the viewers tied to the screens until the end of the film. The thriller film created by Neeraj Pandey follows a very tried and tested format of narrative which shows a terrorist blackmailing the Mumbai police into agreeing to his demands. However, when the film hits its climax, the audience's entire mindset about films gets flipped. A Wednesday!'s effective storyline and its twist ending was praised by the critics. It was a sleeper hit at the box office grossing over Rs. 340 million worldwide.

Karthik Calling Karthik

Karthik Calling Karthik was one of the earliest attempts of Bollywood on making a psychological thriller. The film stars Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. As the name suggests, the film's plot also worked on a similar basis. Karthik starts getting weird calls on his phone number anonymously. In the end, it is revealed that the calls were made by none other than Karthik himself. He deals with a psychological issue.

