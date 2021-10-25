'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' gets New Logo, Netizens Try To Decode Strange Symbol

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the third movie in the Ant-Man franchise and as the name suggests the upcoming film will explore the Quantum Realm. Director Peyton Reed will reunite with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily who play, Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Pym/Wasp, respectively. The latest leak of Ant-Man 3 featured a new logo with strange new symbols. As the leak was shared on the web, netizens tried to decode the symbol.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' new symbol

The 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp saw Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) getting reduced for the Quantum Realm after being started there for decades. In the mid-credits scene of the movie, Pym, Lang, Hope, and Janet plan to harvest quantum energy to help Ava remain stable. However, while Lang is in the quantum realm doing this, the other three turn to dust due to Thanos' snap. Lang survives Thanos' snap and five years later in Avengers: Endgame, the time heist was made possible by Pym's Quantum Tunnel that allowed the surviving heroes to access the Quantum Realm with the help of several vials of Pym Particles and defeat Thanos.

A new logo of the movie was leaked online and has been shared widely by netizens as they try to figure out what the new symbols mean. One user wrote, "A new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) logo has surfaced. the spelling of 'quantumania' could be a clue that the language of the micro verse from the comics will be in the film." Take a look at the new logo-

🚨 A new logo for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' has surfaced online.



(via @johanssoncomer) pic.twitter.com/GyipsdFU6i — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) October 25, 2021

a new ant-man and the wasp: quantumania (2023) logo has surfaced. the spelling of “quantumania” could be a clue that the language of the microverse from the comics will be in the film pic.twitter.com/38j81J12XS — best of the wasp (@bestofwasp) October 25, 2021

More on 'Ant-Man 3'

While much about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still under wraps, it is confirmed Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will be the antagonist in the movie. Kang the Conqueror was first introduced in MCU through the mini-series Loki as He Who Remains, the character created the Time Variance Authority/TVA to stop the multiversal war. But blinded by her rage, Sylvie kills him, resulting in the multiverse descending into chaos. Meanwhile, Ant-Man 3 is scheduled to release on July 23, 2023, under phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Image: Instagram/@antmanofficial)