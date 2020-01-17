Anthony Hopkins' Most Iconic Films That Every Movie Buff Must Watch

Anthony Hopkins turns 82 years old, completing almost 59 years in the film industry. With more than 130 screen credits to his name, Hopkins is a huge name in Hollywood. Anthony Hopkins has been acting in movies since 1967 after a few years on the stage and small screen appearances.

Through his illustrious career, he's become one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Anthony Hopkins is best known for his turn as the terrifying Hannibal Lecter from the film The Silence of the Lambs. As well as its sequels Hannibal and Red Dragon. On the occasion of celebrating his birthday and almost six decades in the acting industry, here are Anthony Hopkins best movies every movie bluff should have on their watch-list.

Anthony Hopkins best movies

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs won Anthony Hopkins the best actor Oscar award. The star plays the role of a serial killer named Dr Hannibal Lecter. He reprises the role in the sequel Hannibal (2001) and prequel Red Dragon (2002).

Dracula (1992)

Dracula is one of the most iconic movies of all time. Gary Oldman takes on the role of Dracula and Anthony Hopkins as the legendary vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing.

Dracula was nominated for four Oscar categories, winning three of them. Anthony Hopkins received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Saturn Awards.

The Remains of the Day (1993)

This film is directed by James Ivory. In The Remains of the Day, Hopkins plays an uptight butler under the employ of a British Lord. His life is thrown into emotionally-repressed chaos by a new housekeeper (Emma Thompson).

The expansive, powerful, heartbreaking film depicts decades from the interwar period to the postwar period. Anthony Hopkins won Best Film Actor in a Leading Role at British Academy Film Awards.

