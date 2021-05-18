Anthony Mackie Was "surprised, Also Horrified" Seeing Sebastian Stan's Look As Tommy Lee

Sebastian Stan will soon be seen in the biographical drama series Pam & Tommy with Lily James. His first look as Tommy Lee was revealed a few weeks ago, and it amazed many. Now, Stan's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Anthony Mackie shared his opinion on his transformation as a musician.

Anthony Mackie was impressed and horrified with Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

In a recent conversation with Variety at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Anthony Mackie expressed his thoughts on the transformation of Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee. He said that Stan sent him a video on set and a few photos which blew him away. The actor mentioned that he was really "surprised and impressed" that his co-star was able to do it. Mackie stated that he was also horrified. He asked Stan what he was doing and if he's playing Tommy Lee, which he was. Mackie noted that it is just humbling when he sees his friend succeed. And Stan "crushed it," he asserted.

Anthony Mackie praised Sebastian Stan by calling him a great actor. He added that people are now being able to see him for the "chameleon" that he is, and not just the "beautifully amazing, blue-eyed god". Mackie admitted that it is "very refreshing" for him to see his friend win.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan received appreciation for their performances in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. While Mackie became the new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Stan as Bucky Barnes is getting over his past traumas. A fourth solo Captain America film is in the works and the two stars are expected to reprise their roles. However, no confirmation is made yet as the project is in the early development stage.

Sebastian Stan's upcoming Pam & Tommy series has Lily James as Pamela Anderson. The show depicts the relationship between the former couple during their early stage and the story behind the release of their viral sex tape. The cast also includes Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Pepi Sonuga, Mozhan Marnò, Taylor Schilling, Spencer Granese, and Andrew Dice as a mob guy. It is expected to consists of eight episodes.

