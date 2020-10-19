'Aquaman' Post-credits Scene Hints At Black Manta Turning Into A Villain In Sequel?

Aquaman released in theatres in December 2018. Starring Amber Heard, Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in the leading roles, Aquaman follows the story of a half-human, half-Atlantean man, Arthur, who is born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures. The story gets further interesting when he goes on a quest to retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and protect the water world. Helmed by James Wan, the film released in 2018. Here is what the Black Manta-Dr Shin alliance means for the DC universe’s upcoming sequel.

Dr Shin and Black Manta alliance

As per the comic universe, Dr Stephen Shin becomes a good friend of young Arthur. However, he later begrudges him because of his refusal to give the marine biologist the location of Atlantis. Dr Stephen Shin is one of the few people on land, who has the most information about the underwater world of Atlantis, however, his pursuit to find more information about the forbidden marine world is blocked by Arthur’s inhibitions.

Not few months. The aquaman ending in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague immediately ties into Aquaman solo. Here Arthur goes onto a truck , picks a bottle , jumps into the ocean & breaks into the submarine pic.twitter.com/XXSrBsOAV4 — Srinath🦍#iStandWithRayFisher (@srinath819) July 17, 2020

Shin’s loyalties shifts from Arthur to Black Manta, after a boat of fishermen find the former injured. To seek more information about the world of Atlantis, Dr Shin asks Black Manta to share all the knowledge he possesses about Aquaman. In the movie, Shin is mostly shown as a conspiracy theorist, where his opinions on Atlantis are perceived as the paranoid ramblings of a mad scientist. Later in the movie, Manta wakes up to find himself in Shin’s laboratory and notices the latter examining his Atlantean armour. Later, as the movie proceeds, the two strike a deal that Manta will take Shin to Atlantis if Shin helps him find and kill Aquaman.

A possible plot for the sequel

The post-credits scene clearly hints out at a major sequel in store for DC fans. The upcoming sequel will mostly see Black Manta in the villain’s role, aiming to make the world kneel to him. Dr Stephen will probably play the role of Manta’s sidekick. It remains to see how Aquaman will tackle the double threat.

