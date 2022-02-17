Are 'Gossip Girl' Fame Ed Westwick And Amy Jackson Secretly Dating? Know Here

Singh Is Bliing actor Amy Jackson is 'secretly dating' Gossip Girl alum and heartthrob Ed Westwick, as per latest reports. Westwick, who rose to fame after essaying the character of Chuck Bass in the famous American teen drama, and Amy have been going out for around two months, and seem to be a 'really good match', a source told The Sun.

Ed and Amy met at the Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Film Festival and reportedly fell 'head over heels' for each other.

Are Gossip Girl fame Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson secretly dating?

Quoting the source, The Sun reported that the two like to 'have fun' and are 'career driven'. It also added that they're getting to know each other as of now. “Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away. Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They’re enjoying getting to know each other for now,” the British outlet quoted the source as saying.

They've also been spotted together on the streets of London, with reports mentioning that Ed and Amy even spent Valentine’s Day together in Paris.

Amy was previously in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, and the duo also shares a son, Andreas. The two got engaged in January 2019, but called it quits last summer. On the other hand. Ed Westwick was dating a famous South African model and influencer, Tamara Francesconi. The two dated for around two years before parting ways last August.

As per a Mirror report, the 25-year-old model seemed to be going strong with Ed, and had also told fans about their 'incredibly romantic' first date. In an earlier Q&A session via Instagram, Tamara quipped, "He direct messaged me out of the blue saying hi and I nearly fell off my chair, we then chatted for a while and he asked me on a date, which I assumed would be a dinner." She continued "Instead he took me to a butterfly sanctuary in Mayfair, we thereafter spent the whole day exploring London together, and the rest is history."

For the unversed, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam, and went on to star in Bollywood films such as Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, and Freaky Ali.

(Image: @Amyjackson/@Edwestwick/Instagram)