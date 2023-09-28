Are Selena Gomez, Noah Beck Dating? Here's What We Know

Speculations about a potential romance between Selena Gomez and Noah Beck have ignited after the two were spotted spending time together in Paris. Their outing contradicted the singer's recent statement about her relationship status stating that she is "single".

2 things you need to know

Selena Gomez earlier hinted at her relationship status through a TikTok video. She shared that she was single.

Noah Beck is a popular TikTok star.

How did the rumours begin?

The internet rumour mill went into overdrive when Selena Gomez and Noah Beck were seen walking together in Paris, despite the former's recent efforts to dispel dating rumours by confirming her single status just days earlier. The pair was seen in Paris, where they attended a Paris Saint-Germain football match, witnessing PSG's 4-0 victory over Marseille. They were part of a group that included other famous figures like Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham. Gomez took a moment to interact with fans outside the event and posed for selfies.

🎥 Selena Gomez deixando o jogo do PSG x Olympique de Marselha com Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz e Noah Beck. pic.twitter.com/MkcnP58u9I — Portal Selena Brasil (@PortalSelenaBR) September 25, 2023

Fan theories about Selena-Noah's rumoured relationship

Fans took to social media to share their theories about the rumoured relationship. Some commented on the apparent similarities in their personalities, while others pointed out that they were not seen leaving together and suggested they might just be friends. One fan even noted that it seemed like Noah Beck was following Selena Gomez and questioned whether they were actually dating.

Selena Gomez on her relationship status

Interestingly, just two days before attending the match in Paris, Selena Gomez addressed dating rumours on TikTok. She playfully mouthed along to a popular sound, stating, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b**, y’all be safe out there!" This hinted that she was not currently in a relationship.

Meanwhile, both Selena Gomez and Noah Beck are well-known figures in their own right, with Gomez being one of the most famous faces globally, and Beck having over 33 million TikTok followers.

Noah Beck, known for his TikTok fame, previously dated fellow TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio. However, the couple split after approximately two years in 2022.