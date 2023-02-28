Are Shawn Mendes And Sabrina Carpenter The New Couple In Town?

There's something cooking between Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter. Yes, as per reports the two are being spotted together more often amidst their link-up rumours.

On Monday (February 27), the duo stepped out with each other to take a walk on the streets of Los Angeles. Their pictures have been doing rounds on social media and have made everyone curious.

Check out their viral photos here:

Although, neither Mendes nor Sabrina has said anything about dating one another.

Shawn Mendes' previous relationship

Mendes was in a relationship with singer Camila Cabello in 2019 post the release of their hit song Senorita. The couple was head-over-heels for each other and had even moved in together. Infact, they welcomed a dog named Tarzan and spent their entire pandemic quarantining together in Miami.

However, things got tough and in 2021 both Shawn and Camila announced their breakup. Both of them shared the same statement on their social media handle. They wrote, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

The story further stated, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward... Camila and Shawn."

Sabrina Carpenter's link-up rumours with Joshua Bassett

High School Musical's Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter were rumoured to be in a relationship for some time in 2021. However, there was no confirmation regarding the same from either but the two seem to express their feelings through their songs.

Carpenter's song Skinny Dipping raised a lot of eyebrows and left fans wondering whether it was for Bassett. Meanwhile, when the duo's split-up news started doing rounds, Sabrina fueled it even more with her TikTIk video.

However, now that the singer is allegedly dating Shawn Mendes, we just can't wait for the couple to make it official.