Ariana Grande, Joe Jonas And Others Celebrities Who Had A 'hush-hush' Wedding

While some celebrity weddings were the talk of the town, some stars preferred to keep it low-key. While Ariana Grande surprised fans with her wedding pics on social media, she wasn't the only celeb who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Having said that, let us take a look at celebrities who had a hush-hush wedding.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande's wedding came as a huge surprise to all her fans and followers. On May 15, Ariana Grande got married to her boyfriend in a tiny and intimate ceremony. As confirmed by Us Weekly, the couple got married at Grande’s home in Montecito, California. Ariana and Dalton had got engaged in December 2020. As mentioned in Us Weekly, Ariana Grande's wedding included less than 20 people.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

In October 2020, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Palisades, New York, as mentioned in The Knot. During Johansson's interview with People, the actor shared that keeping their wedding intimate was an intentional decision. She further added that they wanted the wedding to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like they were restricted by all these things.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married on May 1. The star couple got married during a ceremony in Las Vegas back in May 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards and two months before their southern France wedding. According to Us Weekly, the pair tied the knot in front of an Elvis impersonator, who later revealed that he was booked for the ceremony a week prior.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena

On May 7, Aubrey Plaza shared an Instagram post, wherein she revealed getting married to her longtime boyfriend, Jeff Baena. She called the latter, "darling husband" and congratulated him on his latest milestone. Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena first started dating in 2011. They have worked together in several films like Life After Beth and The Little Hours, which she starred in and Baena wrote and directed.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

Actor Pamela Anderson and producer Jon Peters secretly got married in Jan 2021, as confirmed by PEOPLE. Anderson’s publicist told the portal that the couple was very much in love and is married. This was Pamela's fifth wedding.

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE & JOE JONAS' INSTAGRAM

