Ariel Winter Calls Out Sarah Hyland For Not Inviting Her To 'Modern Family' Reunion

Recently, some members of the Modern Family cast had a small reunion, where they went on a picnic together. Actor Sarah Hyland, who was also present at the picnic, posted a few pictures on her Instagram. Her Modern Family co-star, Ariel Winters, who was not present at the hang-out, called out Sarah and the group for not inviting her, in a hilarious comment. Read on to know more about it.

Modern Family reunion

A few of the cast members of the American sitcom Modern Family had a small reunion recently. Modern Family actors Sofia Vergara, who plays the role of Gloria Maria Ramirez Delgado-Pritchett, Sarah Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett, were the ones who hung out together. Along with them, Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita, and Sophia Vergara’s husband, actor Joe Manganiello, were also present. Sarah Hyland posted a few pictures from this small picnic on her Instagram. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Picnic days with the fam,” followed by a heart emoji. Take a look at the pictures here:

Ariel Winter’s comment

Just as Sarah Hyland posted the picture, her Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter commented about not being invited. Winter, who played Sarah Hyland’s younger sister in the show, made a reference to Modern Family while asking why she and their other co-star Nolan Gould, were not invited. Ariel wrote, “did mine & @nolangould’s invite get sent to the dunphy house because you know we don’t live there anymore guys!!!!!!”

When Ariel Winter’s comment was perceived as rude by one of the fans, Ariel replied to her saying it was just a joke. Take a look at her comments here:

Modern Family premiered in September 2009 and ran for eleven seasons. Its last episode aired in April 2020.

A few weeks back, when it was Ariel Winter’s birthday, on January 28, Sarah Hyland had posted a picture with her to wish her, and also referred to her as ‘little sister,’ referring to their roles in Modern Family. In the caption, Sarah wrote, “Happy birthday little sister!!!!! I miss riding golf carts and annoying you endlessly 🤪 I love you @arielwinter.”

IMAGE: SARAH HYLAND'S INSTAGRAM

