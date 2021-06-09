'Armageddon' Cast: Check Out The Actors Of This Science-fiction Movie

Armageddon is a 1998 American science-fiction movie directed by Michael Bay. Armageddon revolves around a shuttle’s unfortunate demise in outer space which makes NASA aware of a doomsday asteroid that is going to collide soon with Earth. It seems that the only way to knock it off course is to drill into its surface and detonate a nuclear weapon. But as NASA's under-funded yet resourceful team train the world's best drillers for the job, the social order of the world begins to break down as the information reaches the public and hysteria results. High-ranking officials play politics and the drilling team faces deep personal issues which may jeopardize humanity's chance of survival. The film stars actors like Ben Affleck in the lead roles. Read on to know more about the Armageddon cast and their work credits.

Armageddon cast

Ben Affleck as A.J Frost

Ben Affleck plays the role of A.J Frost in the movie. Ben has been a part of some amazing movies like Argo, Gone Girl and Good Will Hunting. Ben was last seen in the Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the movie The Way Back in 2020.

Bruce Willis as Harry S. Stamper

Bruce plays the role of Harry in the movie. Bruce is one of the legendary actors of Hollywood and has been associated with project like Pulp Fiction, Die Hard and The Unbreakable. He was last seen in the movie Cosmic Sin.

Billy Bob Thornton as Dan Truman

Billy plays the role of Dan in the movie. Billy has been a part of some popular movies like Sling Blade, A Simple Pan, and Monster’s Ball. He was last seen playing the role of protagonist in the show Goliath.

Liv Tyler as Grace Stampton

Liv Tyler plays the role of Grace in Armageddon. Liv has featured in projects like Lords of the Rings, Ad Astra, and Gunpowder. She was last seen the movie 9-1-1 Lone Star.

Steve Buscemi as Rockhound

Steve Buscemi plays the role of Rockhound in the movie. He also played a peculiar role in the popular movie Fargo. He was last seen in the movie Hubie Halloween.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ARMAGEDDON

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.