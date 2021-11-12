'Armaggedon Time': Anne Hathaway Wraps Up Period Drama; Calls It 'gem Of An Experience'

Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway has wrapped up filming for the upcoming period drama Armageddon Time. The actor took to her social media handle and made the announcement, calling her time on sets as a "gem of an experience". Helmed by James Gray, the film is touted to be a coming-of-age story based on the director's primitive years in Queens, New York during the mid-1980s. The powerful star cast also includes two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Donald Sutherland, Oscar Isaac, and Robert De Niro.

Production on Armageddon Time, which was initially announced in 2019, commenced last month in New Jersey. According to Variety, the film is set against the backdrop of an America 'poised' to elect Ronal Regan as its president, while exploring the dimensions of 'friendship and loyalty'. It also marks De Niro and Hathaway's first collaboration since the 2015 comedy, The Intern.

The Devil Wears Prada actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday, November 12, and shared a selfie along with the wrap-up announcement. "That’s a wrap on #ArmaggedonTime! What a gem of an experience; feeling very grateful to everyone involved.

Just in time, too", she wrote. It's a double celebration for Anne, who's also clocking her 39th birthday today.

Along with the aforementioned cast, newcomers Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, and Ryan Sell will also be seen in pivotal roles. Gray has directed the original screenplay, while also bankrolling the project alongside Anthony Katagas, Marc Butan, and Rodrigo Teixeira.

Meanwhile, Hathaway was recently seen in the romantic comedy film Locked Down, alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Mark Gatiss, Claes Bang, Ben Stiller, and Ben Kingsley. The Doug Liman directorial followed the story of a couple as they plan to loot a jewellery store.

On the other hand, De Niro is collaborating with Leonardo Di Caprio in Martin Scorsese’s next movie Killers of the Flower Moon. According to reports, the movie, which is based on David Grann's 2017 bestseller of the same name, will explore the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, wherein the string of brutal times came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

