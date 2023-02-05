Armie Hammer Breaks Silence On Rape Allegations: 'I Used People To Make Me Feel Better'

American actor Armie Hammer finally addressed the sexual misconduct and abuse allegations that were made against him in 2021. He accepted that he was emotionally abusive in his past relationships. He also revealed that he contemplated suicide after facing 'Me Too' accusations.

In an interview with Air Mail, he said, "I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an as****e, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on."

The actor further highlighted that he has improved by calling himself a "healthier", "happier", and more "balanced person".

Armie Hammer contemplated suicidal thoughts

In the same interview, Armie Hammer revealed that he contemplated suicide as his life was shattered into pieces. Opening up about the suicidal thoughts, he said, I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark." The actor later realised that he can't let his kids suffer as his decision could have affected his children's lives forever.

Armie Hammer was molested at the of 13

Armie Hammer revealed that he was sexually abused by his youth pastor when he was 13 years old. Adding to it, he said that his interest in BDSM originated after the incident. Describing the incident, he said that the incident introduced sexuality into his life in a way that it was "completely out of my control."

He said, "I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."

What happened with Armie Hammer?

In 2021, Armie Hammer was accused by several women of sexual misconduct and abuse. They revealed that the actor sent them messages of "BDSM fantaises" and "cannibalistic festishim." After the statements went viral on the Internet, he was let go from several projects including Shotgun Wedding, Gaslit, The Offer, and Next Goal Wins. Moreover, his talent agency WME also dropped him.

Before the allegations were made, the actor and his wife Elizabeth Chambers announced their separation after 10 years of marriage. It was reported that the separation after the rumours of Armie's infidelity and substance abuse came out in open. Now, they are co-parenting their kids.

