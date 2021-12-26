Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Christmas, Gifts Houses To Homeless War Veterans

Actor turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas with army veterans and gave them special Christmas gifts. The former governor of California took to his social media handles and shared photos as he celebrated the festive season and also revealed that he had gifted 25 tiny homes to homeless army veterans.

Former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger purchased 25 homes for homeless veterans living on the streets of Los Angeles for Christmas. The Terminator star took to his Instagram and wrote, "Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone who worked with us and made this possible. We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem. (sic)"

Arnold Schwarzenegger's political career

The Terminator actor announced that he would be running for the Governor of California on 6 August 2003, at an episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. His announcement instantly made national and international headlines, with media outlets dubbing him the "Governator" (referring to his role in the Terminator movies). Schwarzenegger was elected on 7 October 2003, in a special recall election to replace then-Governor Gray Davis. He received 48.6% of the vote, 17 points ahead of Democrat runner-up Cruz Bustamante. He served as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011. In 2011, he reached his term limit as governor and returned to acting.

On the acting front, Schwarzenegger was last seen in the action film Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth instalment in the Terminator franchise and a sequel to the 1991 movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The movie disregarded the events of other films in the franchise and received mixed reviews but didn't manage to cover the production cost. The actor will next be seen in the martial arts film Kung Fury 2 that will also star Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, Ralf Moeller, and Jorma Taccone.

(Image: @schwarzenegger/Instagram)