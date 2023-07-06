Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Wanted To Outdo Sylvester Stallone With More Onscreen Kills

During a panel interview at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed the films he did in his long-standing career. He talked about how he was skeptical when director James Cameron pitched the idea of his character becoming a "good Terminator" in Terminator 2. Despite considering Cameron a brilliant filmmaker, the actor was unsure about the concept at first.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted his kill count to go up onscreen

Arnold Schwarzenegger, known for battling with Sylvester Stallone to emerge as the top 1980s action star, admitted that he didn't want to be outdone by the latter when it came to on-screen violence. He recounted telling James Cameron that in the sequel of Terminator, he wanted to surpass the number of people he had killed in the first film.

The actor recalled questioning Cameron, "What do you mean a good Terminator? I was killing 68 people in the first one. In the second one, I have to kill 150. We go up." He even suggested ways to increase the body count, such as throat cutting and running people over with a car.

Expressing his desire to outdo Stallone, Schwarzenegger explained that wanted to be the top action star and thus wanted to kill the most number of people on-screen. However, Cameron responded to this by telling him to stop and jokingly called him a "very sick guy."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone: Rivals off screen

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone have openly acknowledged their rivalry which emerged from the desire to become the leading action star of the 1980s. In the Netflix docuseries Arnold, the latter praised Schwarzenegger as a "superior" action hero who possessed the ideal physique, strength and knowledge. On the other hand, Schwarzenegger felt that he was playing catch-up with Stallone since the first two Rocky films preceded his breakout role in Conan the Barbarian.