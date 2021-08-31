Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Newsletter On Animals Requested By Fans Wins Netizens' Hearts

One of the most prominent artists, Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently released his newsletter and informed the fans about it through social media. As the actor fulfilled his fans’ wish in his latest newsletter by adding animal-related content, he revealed how they were asking about it every month.

Fans call Arnold Schwarzenegger’s latest newsletter ‘thoughtful’

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently took to his Instagram handle and shared excerpts from his latest newsletter in which he talked about how he was worried to know that people were choosing their feelings over learning and being open-minded to other ideas. He also talked about how many people make up their minds on 'three words of a five-minute answer'. He even mentioned how some people changed their minds when they saw the full context.

Arnold Schwarzenegger further recalled how some outlets captured his photos of walking outside in a parking lot without wearing a mask and tried to get their 'readers as angry as possible'. He then shares a piece of advice on what to ask yourself when one sees things on social media or the news and wrote, “Is this teaching me something, or is it making me feel something?” The actor mentioned how people could do a lot more teaching and a lot less feeling these days and added how it makes him worry.

In another piece of advice, he said how people needed to make efforts and accept the fact that one’s friend will not be the same person as they were. Speaking further about the pandemic, he stated how people haven’t been able to come together around very simple steps that could prevent the spread of the disease and shared his concern about how people would respond to even bigger challenges. In the caption, he stated, “My newsletter went out today. If you missed it, sign up now at the link in my bio and we’ll make sure you get it.”

Many fans who read his newsletter were overwhelmed by reading what he wrote and expressed their feelings through the comments. One of the fans stated ‘Your newsletter today was the most thoughtful, rational thing I’ve read in a long time. I hope it posts in a way I can share on social media. Thank you for standing up for what truly matters. I’ve always admired you, but my admiration has grown immensely.’ Some other fans mentioned how his newsletter was amazing and added how nobody was more 'Alpha' than him. Take a look.

(IMAGE: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER INSTAGRAM)